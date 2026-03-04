Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): England's veteran spinner Adil Rashid is on the verge of creating history. Rashid is just four scalps away from surpassing legendary speedster Darren Gough to become fourth highest wicket taker for England across all formats.

Rashid currently has 463 wickets in 324 fixtures at an average of 29.6 across all formats for the Three Lions, including 4 five-wicket hauls, while the great England seamer Gough has grabbed 466 wickets in just 218 averging 27.26, including 11 five-wicket hauls under his belt.

Rashid will next hit the field against India in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium in a high-voltage clash on Thursday.

Rashid has been in an outstanding rhythm in the ongoing T20 World Cup, scalping 11 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 19.00 and an economy of 7.83. He is England's leading wicket-taker in the tournament, fifth overall.

England's path to the semi-finals has been defined by resilience. On several occasions, they have clawed their way back from difficult situations to secure victories, including dramatic finishes against Nepal and Pakistan, while also showing composure in a tense chase against New Zealand to remain unbeaten in the Super 8 stage.

For the third time in a row, England and India will be locking horns for a spot in the ICC T20 World Cup final after the 2022 and 2024 editions.

England, who have eked out several close wins in this tournament by showcasing a lot of grit, character and fight throughout their run despite Phil Salt and Jos Buttler's poor run. (ANI)

