New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): India added 11,466 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's infection tally to 3,43,88,579, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

With this, the active caseload in the country presently stands at 1,39,683 which is the lowest in 264 days.

The active cases constitute 0.41 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

The recovery of 11,961 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,37,87,047.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.25 per cent and it is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

With 460 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 4,61,849.

The weekly positivity rate at 1.20 per cent remains less than two per cent for the last 47 days now.

The daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.90 per cent and it has remained below two per cent for the last 37 days and below three per cent for 72 consecutive days now.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 12,78,728 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 61,85,02,659 cumulative tests.

With the administration of 52,69,137 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 1,09,63,59,208 as per provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI)

