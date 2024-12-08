Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 8 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, India has entered a new era of cultural revival. He emphasised that India is advancing on the path of development with the mantra of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi.'

Addressing the gathering, he urged the need to draw inspiration from our heritage to build a Viksit Bharat, continuing the legacy of saints and gurus who have worked selflessly for the upliftment of Sanatan Dharma, culture, and society.

The Chief Minister described the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav as an inspiring celebration of building a new India, calling it the golden festival of dedicated volunteers. What began with just 11 volunteers has now grown to one lakh volunteers, dedicatedly contributing to social initiatives under the guidance of Pujya Mahant Swami.

He noted the global reach of BAPS, with Akshardham temples in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Robbinsville, along with the Swaminarayan Hindu Temple in the UAE, standing as a testament to its devotion and influence. In conclusion, the Chief Minister acknowledged BAPS's unique contribution to promoting the principles of Lord Swaminarayan, elevating the pride and dignity of Hinduism not just in Gujarat and India, but around the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually attended the 'Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav' organised at Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, where he addressed nearly one lakh BAPS volunteers.

The BAPS Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav, also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, was organised to commemorate the 103rd birth anniversary of Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj and celebrate 50 years of selfless service by BAPS volunteers.

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that BAPS volunteers amplify India's strength across the globe. The Prime Minister also paid tributes to Pramukh Swami Maharaj while also applauding the organisation of the Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav.

The Prime Minister further remarked that this celebration marks a significant milestone in BAPS's 50-year journey of service. He noted that fifty years ago, BAPS began registering volunteers and connecting them with meaningful service activities.

Reflecting on the faith and dedication of BAPS and its volunteers, the Prime Minister shared how they have consistently served with compassion and a familial spirit, whether in the aftermath of the Bhuj earthquake, the reconstruction of Narnarayan Nagar, the floods in Kerala, the landslides in Uttarakhand, the COVID-19 pandemic, or in providing immediate assistance during the Ukraine war.

The Prime Minister applauded the efforts of BAPS volunteers, highlighting their role in strengthening India's presence globally and lauded the organisation's remarkable contributions to humanity worldwide. He shared heartfelt memories of his time with Pramukh Swami Maharaj, reflecting on the spiritual guidance and affection he received.

The Prime Minister urged those present at the event to contribute to the progress of society and the nation. The PM called on them to set a new resolution that would benefit both, and dedicate themselves to its achievement. Additionally, the Prime Minister invited the volunteers to join the Viksit Bharat Young Leader Program, highlighting their crucial role in realizing the vision of "Viksit Bharat @ 2047".

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a 'Mani Kanchan' had been created in the world's largest Narendra Modi Stadium. He stated that this was the first program of its kind at the stadium, where there was no competition but a collective victory for all. He praised the organisation behind the event as unique and capable of achieving great goals. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, all Indians have committed to building Viksit Bharat, he added.

Reflecting on his memories with Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj, Amit Shah shared that he had received persistent guidance from Pramukh Swami Maharaj during many critical moments in his life. He expressed that the blessings he received filled him with renewed strength and praised Pramukh Swami Maharaj for his qualities of sacrifice, service, and dedication, referring to him as the rightful successor of Adi Shankaracharyaji, who brought transformative change to the saintly community.

The Home Minister further stated that while Bhagwan Swaminarayan and all subsequent Gurus extended the sect, the spiritual revolution initiated by BAPS through its temples, educational institutions, addiction recovery programs, the teaching of virtues, and Ghar Sabha is unique. This revolution has had a profound impact on the lives of lakhs of people. Inspired by Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the volunteers have carried forward the torch of social service, institutionalizing these efforts. Amit Shah concluded by describing this event as a perfect blend of devotion, spirituality, and social service.

Aligning with the Prime Minister's vision, the Chief Minister remarked that this Amrit Kaal should be viewed as the rise of a new sun, propelling Mother India toward a brighter future and the creation of a new India. While advocating for progress, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of preserving our heritage and cultural values, with the Swaminarayan sect playing a vital role in protecting Indian sage culture.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister praised the socio-religious contributions of the BAPS organisation and expressed his pleasure in attending this grand event. He conveyed confidence that the BAPS organisation would continue to support the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat. Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj, head of the BAPS organisation, blessed the volunteers during the event. The Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav showcased a vibrant cultural program, featuring inspirational speeches by senior Sadguru saints of BAPS, a first-ever multimedia projection on the ground, LED wristbands, and captivating dance performances. Guests, including members of the state government's cabinet, local MPs, MLAs, and volunteers from India and abroad, were present at the event. (ANI)

