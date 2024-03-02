India News | India Aiming to Achieve One-third of the Global Milk Production by 2030: Official

Guwahati, Mar 2 (PTI) The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) is working to increase productivity so that India can account for one-third of the global milk production by 2030, its chairman Meenesh Shah said.

He said breeding, nutrition and health of animals are the main focus areas for achieving the target.

"Currently, India accounts for 24 per cent or one-fourth of total world milk production. This contributes to 4-5 per cent of our GDP. Our plan is to increase the share globally to 30 per cent or one-third of world milk production by 2030," he said.

Increasing the productivity of animals is crucial to achieving it, Shah said, pointing out that though India is the largest producer of milk, animal productivity is less than in developed countries.

"The Government of India and NDDB are working together on its mission to increase productivity. Breeding, nutrition and health of animals are the crucial areas in this regard," he added.

"Our milk production has been growing at 6 per cent per annum for the last five-six years, while the global growth rate is 2 per cent. We have to maintain it," Shah said.

In Assam, the NDDB has formed a joint venture company with the state government to work for holistic development of the dairy sector, he said.

"In the next seven years, the plan is to increase procurement of milk and bring more farmers under the cooperative movement," he said.

The installed capacity of West Assam Milk Producers Cooperative Society (WAMUL), which operates the popular brand Purabi, is being also increased with the opening of a new plant, Shah, who is also the chairman of WAMUL, said.

The NDDB is also working on using more solar and renewable energy sources, he said.

