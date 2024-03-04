New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The government has permitted exports of 30,000 tonne of non-basmati white rice to Tanzania and 80,000 tonne of broken rice to Djibouti and Guinea Bissau.

The export is permitted through National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bansuri Swaraj Hits Back After AAP Alleges BJP Candidate Represented ‘Anti-National Forces’ in Court.

Though exports of non-basmati white rice have been banned since July 20, 2023 to boost domestic supply, exports are allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to certain countries to meet their food security needs on request.

Tanzania is an East African nation, while Djibouti is at the northeast coast of the African continent.

Also Read | Abhijit Gangopadhyay Resigns: Mixed Reactions in Trinamool Congress, West Bengal Opposition Parties to Calcutta High Court's Justice Announcement.

Guinea-Bissau is a tropical country in West Africa. According to the notification, exports of 30,000 tonne of broken rice are allowed to Djibouti and 50,000 tonne to Guinea Bissau.

India has earlier also allowed these exports to countries like Nepal, Cameroon, Cote D' Ivore, Guinea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Seychelles.

NCEL is a multi-state cooperative society. It is jointly promoted by some of the leading cooperative societies in the country, namely, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) popularly known as AMUL, Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)