New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday that India had become the second-largest steel producer in the world in the last eight years.

While replying to a question on the impact on the steel industry with India importing 25 per cent of steel production to the European Union, Scindia said, " India has now reached a new record. We have become the second largest steel producer in the world in the last 8 years, doubling our capacity from 150 to 154 million tonnes of production. We are very very aware of the environmental concerns."

"This affects producers all over the world. A clear articulation of both supply side and demand side plans we have in place to reduce the CO2 emissions in the steel sector steel because without a doubt this is the way the world is going. Steel has to conform to that path of environmental protection," he added while replying to a question on environmental concerns due to steel production.

While replying to a question about how come Amritsar and Chandigarh airports were not pushed while signing a bilateral air service agreement between Indian and Canada, he stated, "

"We have connectivity from Amritsar and Chandigarh to almost seven countries Qatar, Malaysia, United Kingdoms, Dubai, Singapore, Sharjah and Italy from the Amritsar and Chandigarh airports," he stated

"We have 17 air traffic movements per week internationally especially to Singapore, Doha Kualampur. While talking about domestic air traffics, we have 42 domestic traffic movements," he further stated.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Punjabi diaspora in Canada were disappointed over the recent bilateral air service agreement between Indian and Canada.

There has been no announcement of direct air connectivity between Punjab and Canada. SGPC and Punjabi diaspora are rattled with no flights being started from Canada to Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport Amritsar. (ANI)

