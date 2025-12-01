New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) met on Monday to discuss the strategy of the Opposition bloc ahead of the nearly three-week session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs did not attend the coalition meeting, citing that they are occupied with their own party meeting ahead of the winter session, according to Congress sources.

The INDIA bloc leaders are expected to raise the issue of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across the country, the Delhi blast near Red Fort, the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, and issues regarding foreign policy.

Earlier on Sunday, multiple INDIA bloc leaders also attended the all-party meeting held at the Parliament House Complex, to discuss preparations for the Winter Session of Parliament. The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, saw the participation of 50 leaders from 36 political parties, including several Union Ministers, with the aim of ensuring a constructive and productive session.

Multiple Congress MPs have raised objections to the SIR, filing an adjournment motion to discuss the electoral roll revision and seeking a suspension of the exercise.

Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Vijay Kumar Vasanth on Monday moved an adjournment motion in Parliament seeking an urgent debate on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the country.

Calling the revision exercise "unplanned and one-sided," the Congress MPs have flagged the alleged extreme pressure put on Booth Level Officers (BLOs), resulting in deaths and exhaustion.

Earlier today, Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore flagged the repeated suicides of BLOs, saying that the Election Commission is doing "vote chori" in the name of SIR.

Kanyakumari MP Vijay Kumar also moved an adjournment motion today.

"The exercise is unplanned and one-sided, with no consultation or support, forcing BLOs into extreme pressure where many have collapsed and some have died," the MP claimed in his motion.

The MP demanded that the SIR be suspended, BLO deaths be investigated, families compensated, election procedures reformed, and the Election Commission be summoned to explain its actions.

The second phase of the SIR exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, following the successful completion of the first phase in Bihar. The final voter list will be published on February 14, 2026. (ANI)

