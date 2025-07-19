New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Leaders of 24 parties of INDIA bloc held an online meeting here on Saturday and deliberated their strategy for the monsoon session of Parliament which begins on July 21.

The opposition parties outlined key issues they intend to take up during the session including Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, US President Donald Trump's remarks on ceasefire and SIR in Bihar.

Briefing reporters on the meeting, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said the INDIA group parties are also keen on discussion on India's foreign policy in the light of international developments.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should respond to concerns of members about Pahalgam terror attack and their queries concerning Operation Sindoor.

He also referred to repeated remarks of US President about brokering ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

"The meeting discussed issues related to people of the country that we will raise during the monsoon session. With everyone's consent, eight main issues have come up in the meeting - Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, Trump's statement on ceasefire and trade, SIR (Special Intensive Revision) in Bihar, foreign policy, delimitation and issue of atrocities on Dalits, STs, women," Tiwari said.

"Apart from all this, we will also seek answers on many other important issues including Ahmedabad plane accident," he added.

He said the online meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and a physical meeting of the INDIA group will also be held shortly.

Tiwari said opposition parties want the Parliament to work smoothly and the government should answer their concerns.

India had launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK early on May 7 in response to Pahalgam terror attack. India subsequently repelled subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

India and Pakistan agreed to cessation of hostilities after Pakistan DGMO called his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

