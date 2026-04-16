New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The INDIA Bloc parties have decided to boycott the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman elections scheduled for April 17, according to sources.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday accused the Bhartiya Janata Party of bypassing the important consultations with the opposition. He also noted that this marks the first time that someone nominated by the President to be a member of the Rajya Sabha is also being considered for the post of Deputy Chairman.

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"First, the Modi Government has not appointed a Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha for 7 years. This has never happened before. Second, the Deputy Speaker's counterpart in the Rajya Sabha is the Deputy Chairman. Harivansh's second term ended on April 9th. A day later, he was nominated by the President of India as a member of the Rajya Sabha, and he is now the NDA's candidate for Deputy Chairman for a third term. Never before has a person nominated by the President to the Rajya Sabha been considered for the post of its Deputy Chairman. Third, all this is being done without any meaningful consultations with the Opposition," he wrote.

He further said that the opposition hopes that "Harivansh 3.0" will be more receptive to the requests of the Opposition.

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"For these three reasons and as a mark of protest - but not with any disrespect to the very learned Shri Harivansh - the Opposition has regretfully decided to boycott the election of the Deputy Chairman scheduled for April 17. The Opposition hopes that Harivansh 3.0 will be more accommodating of and receptive to the requests of the Opposition," he added.

The Rajya Sabha is set to elect its new Deputy Chairman on Friday, April 17, under Rule 7 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Upper House of Parliament.

The official proceedings are scheduled to commence at 11:00 AM, immediately after the papers/reports are laid on the table of the House, marking a critical moment for legislative coordination as the House navigates a complex session.

The election for this top parliamentary position has been vacant since Harivansh Narayan Singh's term ended on April 9.

The Deputy Chairman presides over the sittings of the Rajya Sabha when the Chairman is absent, exercises the same powers as the Chairman while presiding, including the maintenance of order and interpretation of the Rules of Procedure.

Though elected as a representative of a political party, the Deputy Chairman is expected to function with impartiality once in the Chair. (ANI)

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