Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): The INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties formed to take on the Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, will hold a rally today at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Mumbai, Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad said. The chief ministers of the opposing alliance will also attend the rally.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra concluded on Saturday in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad said, "I want to say that our ideology is to unite everybody...At 5:30 pm, a meeting will be held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park where senior leaders of the INDIA alliance will be present..."

"The Chief Ministers of (INDIA bloc) will also attend the meeting," she said, adding that, "I expect the rally to be a historic one."

"Some people want to remove the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi," the Congress leader alleged.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Saturday that Rahul Gandhi had organised the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reveal the true state of the nation to the people.She further added that Rahul Gandhi's 6,700 km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has concluded today.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi announced that today (Saturday) marks the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, adding, "But this is not the end, it is the beginning of the fight for justice!"

"During the journey, I came to know and understand very closely the terrible injustice and oppression being faced by every class. I am taking with me the small dreams hidden in the hopeful eyes of the countrymen," he posted on X.

He further added that the journey further strengthened his belief that the first need of the country is justice and the 5 justices of the Congress dedicated to every section are the lifeline of India going through the crisis.

"Today the election bugle has sounded. All the brave lion workers of Congress, now sit in peace only when this government, which has become synonymous with injustice, is uprooted and thrown out," he lashed out at the Modi government.

He highlighted that the Congress will contest elections on grassroots issues related to people's lives. "Our election campaign will also be dedicated to guaranteeing employment to the youth, rights to women, fair prices to farmers, respect for workers and share to the deprived," he added."

"So pick up the torches of justice and send this message to every village, every street - the country has to be saved, INDIA has to win," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

"India will join, India will win!" he added. (ANI)

