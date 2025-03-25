New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) India and China on Tuesday agreed to work together to make "substantial preparation" for the next meeting of their Special Representatives (SR) on the boundary question that is set to be held in the national capital later this year.

The decision was taken at a fresh edition of talks held in Beijing under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

Also Read | BHIM 3.0: Bharat Interface for Money Now Smarter With 15 Languages, Bill Splitting and Family Mode; 3rd Major Update Since Launch.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the WMCC meeting was held in a "positive and constructive atmosphere" and both sides "comprehensively" reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control.

"The two sides agreed to work together to make substantial preparation for the next meeting of the Special Representatives (SR), which will be held in India later this year," it said in a statement.

Also Read | Gorakhpur: Man Marries 2 Women in a Day in Uttar Pradesh; Weds Girlfriend in the Morning, Then Woman Chosen by Family at Night.

The MEA said peace and tranquillity on the border are critical for the smooth development of overall bilateral relations.

"The two sides explored various measures and proposals to give effect to the decisions taken during the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question in Beijing in December 2024 and to advance effective border management," it said.

The Indian readout said the two sides agreed to maintain and strengthen relevant diplomatic and military mechanisms towards this end.

"They also exchanged views on early resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges, including on trans-border rivers and Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra," the MEA said.

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the MEA.

The Chinese delegation was led by Hong Liang, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)