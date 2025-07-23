New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) India and China on Wednesday reviewed the overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and prepared ground for the Special Representatives dialogue on the boundary question.

The review was carried out at a meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) that took place in Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two sides also prepared for the next round of the Special Representatives' (SR) talks to be held in India later this year.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to visit India for the SR talks. Wang and NSA Ajit Doval are the SRs for the talks.

The MEA said the two sides reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas.

They expressed "satisfaction with the "general prevalence of peace and tranquillity in the border areas, leading to gradual normalisation of bilateral relations," it said in a statement.

The two sides "agreed to maintain regular exchanges and contacts on issues related to the boundary affairs at the diplomatic and military levels through established mechanisms", the MEA said.

"With a view to advancing effective border management and sustaining peace & tranquillity, the two sides deliberated on various measures as explored during the previous 23rd round of SR talks," the MEA said.

The last round of SR talks had taken place in China in December.

