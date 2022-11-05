Jaipur, Nov 5 (PTI) India is coming out of the era of mental slavery and the change initiated in 2014 is continuing, BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Saturday.

Speaking at 'Jaipur Dialogue - 2022', Trivedi expressed his views on nationalism and said some people were trying to mock the country.

He said the mocking of soldiers, which has been going on for the last 50 years, is still continuing and added that the younger generation needed to understand the narratives.

This is the first time that no bilateral talks have been held with Pakistan in the last eight years, he added.

In one of the sessions, activist Amber Zaidi said religious conversions were taking place on a large scale in Kashmir and Kerala.

Sanjay Dixit, former Indian Administrative Service officer and Jaipur Dialogue chairman, and other intellectuals were present during the sessions.

