New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) India on Wednesday delivered 15 tons of relief material to Cambodia for its flood affected people, in reflection of the importance New Delhi attaches to its relations with the Southeast Asian nation.

The relief materials were delivered by Indian naval ship INS Kiltan.

The ship arrived at Cambodia's Sihanoukville port on Tuesday and the relief materials were handed over to the Cambodian authorities at a ceremony on Wednesday, according to the Indian Embassy in Phnom Penh.

"Another glorious chapter was written today in the age-old civilisational and friendly relations between India and Cambodia when Indian naval ship INS Kiltan delivered 15 tons of flood relief material containing 3,000 flood relief kits for the flood affected people in Cambodia," the embassy said in a statement.

It said INS Kiltan was welcomed at the Sinhanoukville port by Indian diplomats as well as officials from Royal Cambodian Navy

The relief materials were handed over to Hang Samoeun, Permanent Vice President of the National Committee for Disaster Management at a ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian diplomat B Subba Rao said that the assistance in the form of flood relief material is an indication of the importance India attaches to Cambodia as an extended neighbour and a reliable partner, the statement said.

In his address, Samoeun recalled the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries and thanked the government of India for their kind gesture to help the flood affected people of Cambodia, it said.

