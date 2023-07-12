Leh (Ladakh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said that India is emerging as a powerful country in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While addressing the personnel of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Karzok village of Ladakh, Anurag Thakur said," The present government is working hard to make India a stronger and better nation. The stronger forces backed by a stronger government under the leadership of Prime Minister India is making India as one of the most powerful countries in the world."

He further praised the forces for performing their duties with courage and securing the borders of the nation.

"It is the perseverance of such soldiers that helps maintain the secure borders of the country. It is the responsibility of one and every citizen to work for the betterment of the country in their respective roles," he said.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also mentioned that Government has increased its defence manufacturing under the initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"Earlier the country solely relied on imports but with the initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat, more than 400 items in the defence sector are manufactured indigenously and the previous year saw the manufacturing of defence equipment worth 1 lakh crore rupees and export of 16 thousand crore rupees which in itself is a great achievement," he said.

"Use of latest technologies in defence equipment manufacturing has invited the attention of foreign companies to join hands with the Indian companies. Government is working hard to strengthen all the three wings of the defence system of India," he added.

He also addressed a public gathering in Karzok village and said that the development of the Union Territory of Ladakh is a priority for the Union Government and it is working hard for it.

"PM Modi is keen for the faster development of Ladakh and eagerly sends union ministers here to assess the situation at the ground level so that the problems faced by the local people are addressed in an efficient manner," he said.

"Modi government has implemented many programmes and schemes across the country to improve the standard of living. In Ladakh also, the scenario has changed; people associated with agriculture have become more profitable, trade and industry have increased, employment opportunities have increased in various fields, and good education and health services are being provided even in the remotest areas," he added.

He also emphasised that villages should not be worried by external influences since the government has taken appropriate measures to safeguard the borders.

Anurag Thakur also visited the Chumur area of Ladakh near Indo China border on the second day of his visit.

He was accompanied by Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and other senior officers of the district and UT administration. (ANI)

