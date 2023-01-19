New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) India has got its third consular access to the eight former navy personnel detained in Qatar during which their well-being was ascertained, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi reiterated that the government continues to attache high priority to this matter.

The Indian nationals have been in detention in Qatar for about four months now.

Responding to a question, Bagchi said, "We continue to pursue the matter of their early release and repatriation. We are also facilitating visits and meetings of family members with the detained Indian nationals.

"This week the third round of consular access took place. One of the lawyers attended it also along with our embassy officials. During this third consular access, the well being of the Indian nationals was ascertained," he said.

