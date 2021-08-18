New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) India has administered more than 56.57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Over 48 lakh (48,81,588) doses have been administered on Wednesday as per the 7 pm provisional report.

Also Read | Muharram 2021 Holiday Date in Different States: From Maharashtra to Chhattisgarh, Know When State Govts Have Declared Muharram Holiday.

The ministry said 25,93,571 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 5,77,183 doses as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, 20,80,43,061 persons in the age group 18-44 years across all states and UTs have received their first dose and total 1,72,81,211 have received their second dose since the start of phase 3 of the vaccination drive.

Also Read | Urmila Matondkar Lauds Supreme Court’s Decision to Allow Women to Take NDA Exam.

As on day 215 of the vaccination drive on Wednesday, total 48,81,588 vaccine doses were given. For first dose, 35,85,420 beneficiaries were vaccinated and 12,96,168 beneficiaries received second dose as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)