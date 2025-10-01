Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], October 1 (ANI): Swami Avdheshanand Giri on Wednesday praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on completing 100 years, calling it the disciplined, cultured, and well-organised organisation whose work is constructive and positive, and has elevated India to great heights.

Speaking to ANI, Giri said that the RSS has devoted itself to a strong India, promoting service, values, and leading during crises.

"RSS is the world's most disciplined, cultured, and well-organised organisation whose work is constructive and positive, and has elevated India to great heights. It has dedicated itself to a strong, capable India. It has awakened the spirit of service and good values. This organisation advocated for service and self-reliance. It spoke of the motherland," he said.

He further noted that the Sangh has played a vital role in making India "invincible" and "respected" on the global stage.

"Through the Sangh, India has been blessed with many great personalities who have elevated India to great heights, and the Sangh's volunteers are still engaged in service today. In times of disaster, epidemic, and crisis, the Sangh has stood at the forefront of the country. The Prime Minister also delivered an address on this anniversary and released a postage stamp."

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the Chief Guest at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi today.

He remarked that tomorrow is the grand festival of Vijayadashami, which signifies the timeless proclamation of Indian culture--victory of justice over injustice, truth over falsehood, and light over darkness.

The Prime Minister highlighted that on such a sacred occasion, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was founded a hundred years ago, emphasising that this was no coincidence. He stated that it was a restoration of an ancient tradition spanning thousands of years, wherein national consciousness manifests in new forms to meet the challenges of each era.

In this age, he affirmed, the Sangh is a "virtuous incarnation of that eternal national consciousness". (ANI)

