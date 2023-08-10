New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra launched a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi on Thursday and alleged that the country had lost confidence in the ruling government.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, "India has lost confidence in you (PM Modi). The spectacle of the Prime Minister of the greatest democracy bowing to religious seers of a majority in the chamber of the new Parliament fills us with shame, police manhandling and filing FIRs against champion wrestlers fills us with shame, 50 Panchayat in 3 districts of BJP-ruled Haryana issuing letters forbidding Muslim traders entering the state fills us with shame.”

Also Read | Tripura Assembly By-Elections 2023: Central Forces To Be Deployed in Bypolls for Two Seats on September 5.

MP Mahua Moitra also alleged that the ruling government was creating it in every state and the opposition is not going to be bullied.

TMC MP further added, "One crony capitalist is not going to make a monkey out of India's regulators and equity markets while we watch. CM Mamata is not scared, CM Stalin is not scared, Akhilesh Yadav is not scared, Rahul Gandhi is not scared. This time we reject you on and we will win."

Also Read | BRS Gives Privilege Notice Against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for 'Deliberately Misleading' Lok Sabha on Kaleshwaram Project.

Mahua Moitra also took a jibe at BJP MPs praising themselves and quoted from the Gita.

"You have the right to labour only and not to the fruits of labour. Everyone asks if not Modiji then who? After this inaction on Manipur, Hon'ble Prime Minister where you had absolute power to intervene but you did not, is a cornerstone after which India will say anyone but Modi." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)