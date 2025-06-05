Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said India has shown to the world that terrorism will no longer be tolerated and that the nation's rise is now "unstoppable, incremental and full of possibilities".

Addressing students at Sainik School Chittorgarh -- his alma mater -- on the occasion of his visit, Dhankhar said, "Enough is enough! No more tolerance of terrorism. Those who will commit barbarity, use terrorism as a weapon, will be taught the lesson of their life like Bahawalpur and Muridke."

Also Read | OpenAI Academy India: ChatGPT Developer Launches First International Initiative To Expand Education Platform Partnering With IndiaAI Mission in Country.

Citing India's recent military operations, he said, "Operation Sindoor did not target civilians, did not wantonly destroy property. Only the terrorist hideouts were targeted. Precise, calibrated, accurate and we all had the occasion to see it."

Lauding the Indian armed forces, he said, "The Pahalgam barbarity has been avenged to the accolades of the entire world. Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, who defined terrorism, their locations in Bahawalpur and Muridke, deep inside the territory of Pakistan, beyond international border were destroyed."

Also Read | Why Is Zimbabwe Killing Elephants in Save Valley Conservancy and Distributing Meat to People?.

"You must have seen coffins being escorted by terrorists, their army and their politicians. That was the greatest success of our defence forces," he remarked.

Calling the present times a transformational phase for the country, the vice president said, "We are a nation on the rise, the rise is unstoppable, the rise is incremental. We are no longer a nation with potential.

"Our potential is getting exploited. We are no longer a nation that dreams, No."

"Viksit Bharat is our destination, we are marching towards that and we will succeed," he asserted, urging the youth to contribute by making optimal use of their time and talent.

He said India's achievements in science and defence reflect this growing strength.

"What I did not dream. I never thought Bharat will rise so much that we will be the first nation in the world to land our Chandrayaan-3 at the South Pole of the Moon."

Welcoming the increased participation of women in all sectors, the vice president said a big change has taken place. The Sainik Schools were meant only for boys and 50 per cent of humanity was ignored.

"Can you succeed in the world without 50 per cent of the talent not being recognised?" he asked.

He said Indian girls are combat pilots, they are in the police force and in the CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces). He said those girls involved with ISRO are called rocket women. Participation of girls in equal measure is fundamental, he said.

Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said, "I must appreciate Prime Minister Modi for achieving something which did not happen for three decades earlier -- an epochal development, a game-changing development -- one-third reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state legislatures."

He also highlighted the establishment of all-girls Sainik Schools, including one in Mathura, as a major milestone.

Calling Sainik School Chittorgarh his true birthplace, Dhankhar said, "I was born in village Kithana, district Jhunjhunu but that was my biological birth. My real birth took place in Sainik School, Chittorgarh."

"Sainik School taught me values, discipline, decorum, friendliness, care for the environment, to be one amongst many and not to be alone ever."

The vice president encouraged students to overcome fear and failure. "Never fear, never have tension, never have stress because these only slide you down. There are no failures in life. Failure is a message: do more."

He invoked Swami Vivekananda's call to action, "Arise, Awake and stop not till the goal is reached."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)