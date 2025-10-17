New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The 8th Session of the Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs (CCSCH8) concluded successfully in Guwahati, marking a significant milestone in global spice standard-setting.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, a key highlight of the session was the finalization of three new standards for large cardamom, vanilla, and coriander, which have now been recommended for adoption by the Codex Alimentarius Commission.

Established in 2013 at India's behest, the Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs operates under the Codex Alimentarius Commission, a joint body of the FAO and WHO. India, represented by the Spices Board under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, serve as the Committee's Secretariat, playing a key role in shaping global standards for spices and culinary herbs. With the finalization of three new standards in the current session, the Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs has finalised standards for 19 spices including pepper, turmeric, cumin, nutmeg, cardamom, and saffron.

The vanilla standard, in particular, had been under discussion across multiple sessions due to the technical complexity of flavour chemistry and processing variations. Its successful finalization reflects the spirit of international collaboration prevalent in this committee, in the interest of ensuring quality and safety in spices without compromising scientific rigour.

"With uniform benchmarks in Codex now established, farmers, processors, and exporters of large cardamom, vanilla and coriander around the world will have globally accepted reference points enabling them to operate with greater clarity and confidence, which also benefits the global consumer in turn" said P Hemalatha IAS, Secretary, Spices Board.

"These new standards carry substantial significance for the global spice trade. India, a leading producer and exporter of large cardamom and coriander, is expected to benefit from harmonized global benchmarks, which will facilitate smoother market access and strengthen export competitiveness. While vanilla is largely imported into India, the establishment of uniform quality standards ensures consistency for global trade and consumer confidence" she added.

"The 8th session of CCSCH had active participation from 30 countries and observers and it reflects the growing international awareness of the importance of ensuring quality, safety, and authenticity in the global spice trade. Such broad representation signifies the shared commitment of producing and consuming nations alike to develop harmonized, science-based standards that protect consumers and support fair trade. The strong engagement also highlights the rising global consumer demand for verified quality and traceability in food products, with spices, being among the most widely traded commodities, at the forefront of this movement" said Hilde Kruse, Senior Food Safety Officer of the Codex Alimentarius Commission.

Being the host country for CCSCH, India has been coordinating scientific and regulatory inputs while enabling participation from all Codex member countries to ensure that the collective global standards for spices reflect both international best practices and India's long-standing excellence in this field. Codex standards provide clear benchmarks for farmers, processors, and exporters, encouraging best practices, reducing trade barriers, and enhancing consumer trust in the global spice supply chain. India's leadership in CCSCH aligns domestic quality systems with international standards, reinforcing the country's position as a reliable supplier of safe, high-quality spices.

As the Secretariat of CCSCH, Spices Board India played a pivotal role in organizing the session, coordinating participation, preparing working documents, and ensuring adherence to Codex procedures. Through its sustained efforts, Spices Board continues to enhance India's leadership role in shaping the world's spice standards and promoting fair, safe, and transparent trade in spices worldwide.

The session saw participation from around 30 countries and observers, reflecting strong international commitment to harmonized, science-based standards that promote food safety and fairtrade in spices. India's hosting of CCSCH8 underscores its role as a trusted partner in the global spice sector, fostering collaboration and confidence in international markets. (ANI)

