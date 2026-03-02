Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Nagpur Rural Police have arrested 11 persons, including senior officials and supervisory staff of SBL Energy Limited, in connection with the fatal explosion at the company's explosives manufacturing unit in Raulgaon, Katol taluka, officials said.

According to a press release issued by Nagpur Rural Police, the arrested accused include company executives, production managers and operational supervisors responsible for handling explosive materials and ensuring safety compliance at the facility.

The accused were produced before the court and have been remanded to police custody from March 2 to March 7 for further investigation.

Police said the explosion occurred on February 28 between 6:00 am and 9:00 am inside Building No. 16 (B) of the company premises, resulting in the death of 19 workers and injuries to 23 others. Several of the injured sustained severe burn injuries and are undergoing treatment.

The press release further stated that preliminary inquiry reports submitted by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) indicated serious violations of safety norms and negligence in operational procedures.

Based on these findings, Kalmeshwar Police registered offences under sections related to culpable homicide, endangering human life and safety, and negligent handling of explosive substances against the company management and concerned personnel.

Police have also detained company directors Ravi Phophrao Sharma and Rakesh Sudhakar Tiwari, and legal action against them is in process.

"As per the preliminary investigation, safety protocols were not followed properly, and responsibility will be fixed after a detailed inquiry," the Nagpur Rural Police said in the official press release.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion and identify additional lapses, officials added. (ANI)

