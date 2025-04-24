New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) India informs Pakistan of its decision to keep Indus Water Treaty in abeyance with immediate effect, saying Pakistan has breached conditions of the treaty.

The decision was detailed in a letter from Debashree Mukherjee, India's Secretary of Water Resources, to her Pakistani counterpart, Syed Ali Murtaza.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Tourists, Who Survived, Family Members of Victims Ask Why There Was No Security or Army Deployed at Baisaran (Watch Videos).

Sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan targeting Jammu and Kashmir impedes India's rights under the Indus Water Treaty, the letter said.

“What we have seen instead is sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan,” the letter stated, noting that these actions have created “security uncertainties” that impede India's ability to fully utilise its treaty rights.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: NSE Pledges INR 1 Crore to Next of Kin of Victims of Deadly Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

India's decision to suspend the decades-old treaty follows the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the use of the Indus river and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)