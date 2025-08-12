New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh inaugurated the World Elephant Day 2025 celebrations in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Tuesday, highlighting India's unwavering commitment to the conservation of the elephant.

Addressing the gathering at World Elephant Day, MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is pioneering a sustainable future for elephants by combining cutting-edge technologies like AI, remote sensing, and geospatial mapping with traditional knowledge to protect their habitats."

He further underlined the need for cross-sectoral engagement, community participation, and scientific approaches to reduce human-elephant conflict while ensuring the well-being of local communities.

"India's commitment to elephant conservation is not merely a policy choice, but a reflection of our civilisational values and ecological responsibility," stated Kirti Vardhan Singh. He highlighted that with 33 Elephant Reserves, 150 scientifically identified corridors, and nearly 60 per cent of the world's wild elephant population thriving within its borders, India has emerged as a global exemplar of harmonious coexistence, where legal protections, scientific planning, and cultural reverence come together to safeguard the future of its National Heritage Animal.

Elephants are accorded the status of National Heritage Animal and hold a revered place in India's culture and traditions, he further added.

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasised that India's connection with elephants runs deep, rooted in religion and culture. From ancient cave paintings in Bhimbetka to temple rituals in South India, elephants embody strength, wisdom, royalty, and good fortune. Revered as the form of Lord Ganesha, elephants have inspired Indian art, scriptures, and everyday life, reflecting a timeless coexistence between humans and these majestic creatures.

Tamil Nadu, known for its rich biodiversity and cultural heritage, sustains a sizeable elephant population and plays a critical role in mitigating conflicts between people and elephants. The Coimbatore event brought together foresters, policymakers, wildlife experts, civil society organisations, and conservationists to exchange knowledge and strategies that foster elephant conservation while addressing the challenges of human-elephant coexistence.

As part of the national celebrations, Kirti Vardhan Singh conferred the Gaj Gaurav Awards to several individuals from different states for their exemplary contributions to elephant conservation and management.

A key highlight of the event was the release of the document "Healthy Feet, Healthy Elephants: A Guide to Foot Care in Captive Asian Elephants", which provides insights and practical recommendations to improve foot health in captive elephants through better hygiene, preventive care, early diagnosis, and capacity building of caregivers.

A nationwide awareness campaign was also initiated, engaging approximately 12 lakh students from about 5,000 schools to spread awareness about elephant conservation and the importance of harmonious coexistence between people and wildlife.

A Workshop on Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC) was organised, bringing together representatives from elephant range states to share field experiences, best practices, and innovations for conflict mitigation. Discussions covered habitat management, corridor protection, community engagement, and capacity building in high-conflict areas. The initiative aligns with the objectives of Project Elephant, which promotes a participatory, science-based approach to elephant conservation.

The celebrations in Coimbatore underlined India's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav spirit, uniting government agencies, civil society, and citizens in reaffirming the nation's pledge to protect elephants, ensuring that future generations inherit a thriving forest ecosystem and a secure home for the National Heritage Animal.

Senior officers from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Sushil Kumar Awasthi, Director General of Forest & Special Secretary, Dr Sanjayan Kumar, Inspector General of Forests, Project Tiger & Elephant along with officers from MoEF&CC and senior officials from Tamil Nadu Forest Department, officers from Ministry of Railways and state forest departments were present during the event. (ANI)

