Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): The Kashi Tamil Sangamam is a great effort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rejuvenate India's cultural unity, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday and noted that the event has been a bridge to bring the two regions closer.

The Union Home Minister participated in the closing ceremony of Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi and said the basis of India's unity is its cultures.

Also Read | Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 2,422 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online at rrccr.com.

"By organizing the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an effort to revive India's cultural unity in the year of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. PM Modi has tried to connect different cultures after centuries through Kashi Tamil Sangamam. It is from here that India's cultural renaissance is about to begin," he said.

"PM Modi has tried to connect different cultures after centuries through Kashi Tamil Sangamam. It is from here that India's cultural renaissance is about to begin," he added.

Also Read | BJP To Hold Nationwide Protests Over Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi.

The Home Minister said India is made up of diverse languages, cultures, grammar, art, and civilizations.

"But when we see closely, the soul of this country is one, and that is the integral soul of Bharat," he added.

Amit Shah said India is a geo-cultural country "and the basis of our unity is our cultures". Prime Minister Narendra Modi has connected these cultures after centuries through Kashi Tamil Sangamam, he said.

He said Kashi Tamil Sangamam has created a new environment of trust and love between the two regions.

"I want to convey a message today that Trust and love have a similarity as both cannot be achieved forcibly. Kashi Tamil Sangamam has created a new environment of trust and love between both regions," he said.

He lauded the residents of Varanasi for warmly welcoming people from Tamil Nadu.

He said the event has acted as a bridge to bring the two culturally rich regions together.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam was organized as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to uphold the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

PM Modi inaugurated the month-long festival on November 19, 2022.

The vision was to revive the centuries-old bond between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. Over 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu, including cultural and folk artists, litterateurs, entrepreneurs, farmers, religious leaders, athletes, and others attended the Kashi Tamil Sangamam festival in small groups. Apart from Kashi, Tamil Nadu delegations also visited Prayagraj and Ayodhya.

Alongside various events in the fields of education, art and culture, literature and sports, the convention featured exhibitions of art, films, handlooms and handicrafts.

In addition to Union ministers, Ministers of Uttar Pradesh Government and other dignitaries attended the month-long festival. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)