New Delhi, July 20 (PTI) India is "marching ahead" in all fields under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Central Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar said on Wednesday, adding the prime minister is putting the country on the path of greatness.

Speaking at an event at Delhi University, Mahurkar lauded several initiatives taken by Prime Minister Modi and said that the BJP leader is the best administrator.

"Narendra Modi is putting India on the path of greatness. There is no field that India is not marching ahead. PM Modi is the best administrator not only of India but of the world and a planner," he said.

Mahurkar said that Narendra Modi's model comprises five essential factors: Transparency, Delivery, Use of technology in governance, Innovation and Model based on individual pride.

He was speaking during a discussion on the book titled 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' in DU's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College.

Published by Rupa Publications India, the book has contributions from noted personalities such as Sudha Murty, Sadhguru, Nandan Nilekani and Amish Tripathi, among others.

"The selection of this book is quite apt and the selection of the authors is very precise because once you read it you get insider's view as well as outsider's view besides bird's eye view from the person on the level of Amit Shah -- who have seen Narendra Modi since 1985," he added.

"This book, a compilation of chapters authored by eminent intellectuals and domain experts, attempts a definitive and expansive exploration into the fundamental transformation of Gujarat and India over the past 20 years due to Modi's unique model of governance," reads the blurb of the book.

Speaking at the event, DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh conveyed that the next 20 years are going to be "very prosperous" for the country.

Singh said that the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) is necessary for the achievement of the nation's growth.

"We have to work very hard because now borders are safe, terrorism is also under control and many good things are happening. we are also implementing the National Education Policy, which is also necessary for achieving this 10 per cent growth rate," Singh said.

The universities in India should work "very hard" on innovation, entrepreneurship and originality, he put forth.

"The universities should work very hard on innovation, entrepreneurship and originality. Our focus is on teaching and a good research paper. We should focus beyond the publication of a research paper," he added.

Besides Mahurkar and Singh, the event was attended by Dean of Colleges Prof Balram Pani, Director, South Campus, Prof Shriprakash Singh, Dean Academic Affairs Prof K Ratnabali, Registrar Dr Vikas Gupta, DDU Principal Prof H C Jain and DU PRO Anoop Lather.

