Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19 (ANI): Noting that India is on the path to becoming a global hub of natural farming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that there has been a transformation in the agriculture sector of the country in the last 11 years, and agricultural export has almost doubled.

Addressing a gathering after releasing the 21st instalment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi to the beneficiaries, PM Modi said natural farming is a subject very close to his heart. More than Rs 18,000 crore were transferred to the bank accounts of nine crore beneficiaries of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Also Read | Anunay Sood Death: Travel Influencer Likely Died of Drug Overdose in Las Vegas, Says Report.

"I extend best wishes to all farmers of Tamil Nadu for organising the wonderful South India Natural Farming Summit. I was watching the exhibition. I received the opportunity to speak to several farmers. Someone had pursued Mechanical Engineering, PhD and was then doing farming, someone was doing farming by leaving NASA, they are preparing and training several youth. I accept this publicly, had I not come here to this event, I would have missed a lot in my life. By coming here today, I have learnt a lot. I salute the courage of farmers of Tamil Nadu, I salute their strength to accept change," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that in the years to come, there would be several major transformations in India's agriculture.

Also Read | TRAI Mandates 1600-Series Numbers for Banks, Financial Services and Insurance Firms To Curb Spam and Fraudulent Calls.

"India is on the path to becoming a global hub for natural farming. Our biodiversity is taking a new shape, the youth of the country are seeing agriculture as a modern, scalable opportunity. This will give a majot boost to the rural economy of the country," he said.

"In the last 11 years, there has been a massive transformation in the entire agriculture sector of the country. Our agricultural export has almost doubled. To make agriculture modern, government has thrown open all paths to support the farmers," he added.

PM Modi said youth of the country are seeing agriculture as a modern, scalable opportunity.

"India is on the path to becoming a global hub for natural farming. Our biodiversity is taking a new shape, the youth of the country are seeing agriculture as a modern, scalable opportunity. This will give a majot boost to the rural economy of the country," he said.

"In the last 11 years, there has been a massive transformation in the entire agriculture sector of the country. Our agricultural export has almost doubled. To make agriculture modern, government has thrown open all paths to support the farmers," he added.

Prime Minister Modi, who inaugurated South India National Farming Summit here, interacted with local farmers, and inspected the exhibition, which showcased various agricultural products, along with a corner for showing growth of plants and crops.

He was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi.

South India Natural Farming Summit 2025, being held from November 19-21, has been organised by the Tamil Nadu Natural Farming Stakeholders Forum.

The Summit aims to promote sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free agricultural practices, and to accelerate the shift towards natural and regenerative farming as a viable, climate-smart and economically sustainable model for India's agricultural future.

The Summit will also focus on creating market linkages for farmer-producer organisations and rural entrepreneurs, while showcasing innovations in organic inputs, agro-processing, eco-friendly packaging, and indigenous technologies. The programme will witness participation from over 50,000 farmers, natural farming practitioners, scientists, organic input suppliers, sellers, and stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited Andhra Pradesh, where he took part in the birth centenary celebrations Sri Satya Sai Baba.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that devotion without service, knowledge without compassion, and action without societal contribution hold no meaning. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)