New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) India and Japan on Monday reviewed the entire spectrum of their bilateral ties, especially in the areas of defence, economic security, trade and investment and infrastructure.

The issues were discussed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Japan's Vice Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi.

Also Read | Did PM Modi Government Launched Pan-India Helpline Number 104 'Blood on Call' Service To Meet Blood Requirement? PIB Reveals Truth About Misleading Claim.

"During the dialogue, the foreign secretary and his counterpart reaffirmed the growing importance of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said both sides exchanged views on the entire spectrum of the multi-faceted India-Japan bilateral relationship, including political ties, defence and security, economic security, trade and investment, infrastructure cooperation, technology and people-to-people exchanges.

Also Read | Jaisalmer School Gate Collapse: 9-Year-Old Boy Killed; Teacher, Girl Injured After School Gate Collapses in Rajasthan (See Pics and Video).

They also exchanged views on global and regional issues of importance, the MEA said in a statement.

"The dialogue was instrumental in reviewing progress in various dimensions of our ties, exploring new areas of collaboration and contributing to further deepening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Japan," it added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)