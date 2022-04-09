New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): India Meteorological Department's Twitter account has been hacked by unknown persons.

The official Twitter handle of the India Meteorological Department has more than 2.46 lakh followers.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar’s Residence Attacked: Court Sends MSRTC Counsel to Two Days Police Remand, Judicial Custody for 109 Others.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, MD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said, "It (Twitter account) has been hacked, we are trying to restore it."

Notably, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the official Twitter account of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was hacked by unidentified miscreants. However, the UP CMO's Twitter account was restored later.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2022: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Kickstart 1st Phase of ‘Ram Van Gaman’ Project Tomorrow to Boost Tourism.

Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a probe by cyber security experts over the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)