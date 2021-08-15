New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday unfurled the national flag at the party headquarters here and said India is moving forward on the path of progress with new energy and faith.

Nadda was accompanied by BJP general secretaries Kailash Vijayvargiya, Arun Singh, Tarun Chugh and Dushyant Gautam, and Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Piyush Goyal at the flag unfurling ceremony.

Also Read | Delhi Will Have Sainik School and Preparations on for Delhi Armed Forces Training Academy … – Latest Tweet by Press Trust of India.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda wished the country on the 75th Independence Day on behalf of the party and said he prays to the almighty that India leaps forward towards development and there is happiness everywhere in the country.

The BJP chief also paid tributes to revolutionaries and freedom fighters who gave their all for the freedom of the country and said that the "new India" is moving on the path of progress with new energy, faith and pride.

Also Read | India Is Conservative Society, Unmarried Girls Don't Indulge in Carnal Acts for Fun: Madhya Pradesh High Court in Order Against Bail To Rape Accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)