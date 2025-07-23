New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) India and Nepal have reviewed the bilateral security cooperation and border management, and agreed to strengthen them further.

This discussion took place at the home secretary level talks between India and Nepal held here on July 22, according to an official statement.

The Indian delegation was led by Govind Mohan, Home Secretary, Government of India, and the Nepali delegation was led by Gokarna Mani Duwadee, Home Secretary, Government of Nepal.

During the talks, both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral security cooperation as well as border management and agreed to strengthen it further, the statement said.

The deliberations included issues related to the repair and maintenance of boundary pillars, trans-border criminal activities, working of border district coordination committees, strengthening of border infrastructure, especially the Integrated Check Posts, roads and railway networks, empowerment and capacity building of various security related institutions, and ways to strengthen cooperation in disaster risk reduction and management.

They welcomed the finalisation of the text of the agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters and agreed to work towards early conclusion of the revised Extradition Treaty, the statement said.

It was agreed that the next home secretary level talks will be held in Nepal at a mutual convenient date, it said.

