Hyderabad, May 10 (PTI) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday called for the disarmament of Pakistan's nuclear weapons, stating the country poses a threat to global security.

Addressing an event here, the Hyderabad MP said, "We need to very strongly stand against a country which is a danger to the whole world. At some point or other, the world leaders have to decide if this country should even be allowed to have nuclear bombs. Their nuclear bombs need to be disarmed".

Also Read | Donald Trump Claims India, Pakistan Agreed to US-Brokered Ceasefire; No Confirmation From Either Country Yet.

Expressing concern over recent developments, he said drones have approached the Srinagar airport and hospitals were targeted.

"We don't have an idea how bravely our soldiers are confronting them. We want to tell them, we don't want to fight, but if somebody wants, we have to," he said.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Conflict: Delhi Police Intensifies Emergency Preparedness; Maps Shelters, Lists Vulnerable Residents Amid Rising Tension Between 2 Nations.

Owaisi urged all Indians to rise above politics and stand firmly behind the country's armed forces amid the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan. Criticising the recent approval of a USD 1 billion loan to Pakistan by the IMF, Owaisi said, "They (Pakistan) are beggars... They took a loan of USD 1 billion from the IMF. This is not the International Monetary Fund, they are giving the International Militant Fund to Pakistan. How did the USA, Germany, and Japan agree to this? Attacks have been happening at our land, our homes, our soldiers, they got a loan."

Claiming that Pakistan has "failed" in governance and economic management, the AIMIM leader accused it of "misusing Islam" to destabilise India and sow discord between Hindus and Muslims. "Attack happened in Bahawalpur and Muridke, the one who is a terrorist in America, Pakistan Army is standing behind him", Owaisi added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)