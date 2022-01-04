New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) India is planning to hold a series of events throughout 2022 to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with Japan, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

It said the events will include cultural activities, exhibitions and seminars, covering diverse areas of India-Japan bilateral relations.

Also Read | Gujarat: 15-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Being Scolded By Father Over Tuition Fees Money.

India and Japan established diplomatic relations on April 28, 1952.

"These events will mark the occasion in a manner that truly reflects its significance and the commitment of all stakeholders to realise the full potential of the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership, the MEA said in a statement.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh COVID-19 Restrictions: State Govt Bans Rallies, Social, Cultural, Sports Events; Imposes Night Curfew From 10 PM to 6 AM.

To mark the historic occasion, the two countries have decided to have special logos. The Japanese side had launched its logo in August and the MEA unveiled the same on Tuesday.

The MEA had launched a logo design contest in September for the Indian logo and a total of 1,131 entries were received.

A screening committee assessed these entries based on contest parameters and chose a logo as the first prize-winning entry. The winning logo design was released on Tuesday.

The selected logo was designed by Anup Deo Purty who studied Master of Computer Application (MCA) at Sardar Patel University, Gujarat, the MEA said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)