New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): To connect North East India with South East Asian countries, including Vietnam, and promote North East Tourism, the Ministry of Tourism of the Government of India has planned road shows, particularly focused on tourism, and will organize an International Travel Mart in Shillong in November this year.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Anil Oraw, Regional Director of the Ministry of Tourism of the Government of India, said that during the ongoing 3rd edition of the North East India Festival in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, a B2B meeting on tourism was held, and various issues were discussed.

"We had a nice representation of Vietnam side about 32 tour operators from Ho Chi Minh province and other provinces and 16 tour operators and hoteliers from North East India participated in the B2B meeting during the 3rd edition of North East India Festival in Ho Chi Minh City. They (Vietnam) have limited knowledge of tourist products and services of North East as well as India. If you see the tourist flow from Vietnam to India which was the best in 2019 was about 35,000 and after COVID it was not picked up. Whereas, the number of people from India coming to Vietnam has grown manifold and the figure says about 400,000," Anil Oraw said.

"So there is a lot of gap between in and out. So discussed with the tour operators that, please let's talk with the airlines and give the best price and sell India nominally so that a lot of people can come. We will definitely take up the issue with the airlines as well as the embassy and consulate we will take up," he added.

He further said that they also had discussed about the potential of North East which is huge.

"I spoke about the International Travel Mart (ITM) dedicated to the development and promotion of North East and it will be happening in Shillong on November 21-23 this year and we extended an invitation to the tour operators of Vietnam who have still not visited India and are unaware of the products and services of India. I also request the tour operators from the North East to visit Vietnam again and again and interact with the local tour operators, and hoteliers of Vietnam. We will assist tour operators from North East as well as Vietnam and come to a mutual platform," Anil Oraw said.

During the B2B meeting on tourism during the North East India Festival, the representatives of both countries also discussed the signing of the MoU between the Tour Operators Association of North East and the Tour Operators Association of Ho Chi Minh Province and other provinces.

"We have discussed the signing of the MoU so that a mutual understanding can take place for mutual benefit. It is a starting point. This is one of the first tourism expo cum roadshow happening in Ho Chi Minh City or in Vietnam. We will extend a lot of support to the local tour operators and we will hold some roadshows exclusively for tourism - tour operator delegation to Vietnam from India and to India from Vietnam," Oraw said.

"North East India and Vietnam have similar cultures. The protected area permit for foreign tourists in North East India has almost eased. If you want 100 per cent oxygen then come to North East India," he added. (ANI)

