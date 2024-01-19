By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Amidst rising popularity of Robotic Surgeries in India, which is still in its nascent stage, SS Innovations, the makers of Surgical Robotic System -- the SSI MANTRA-- organised a two-day Global Multispecialty Robotic Surgery Conference in New Delhi.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from 150+ world-renowned doctors from around the world coming together on a single platform to discuss the future landscape of robotic surgery globally, integration of Artificial Intelligence in surgery and the pursuit of sustainable tele-surgery.

In a video recorded message, Dr Mansukh Mandavia, Union Minister for Health, said, "I am happy to join and talk to all of you at this first global multi-speciality robotics surgical conference hosted by SS Innovations. Today, we stand at a crossroads where cutting-edge innovation is meeting the boundless need for accessible, quality, and affordable healthcare. A decade ago, India's healthcare landscape faced significant challenges in terms of innovation as well as accessibility and affordability."

"However, through a collective effort and unwavering resolve under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, we have made remarkable progress, and today we stand at the forefront of a healthcare revolution. Healthcare events such as unified health interface, digital health etc that were in the realm of fiction a decade ago, now have become real happenings," he added.

According to Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Founder, Chairman and CEO, SS Innovations, "the first global SS Innovations Multispecialty Robotic Surgery Conference 2024 aims to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovation in the realm of robotic surgery by uniting thought leaders, practitioners, and industry experts. The conference endeavours to set the stage for the future of healthcare with the SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic System."

"The next target is to develop Paediatric robotic system, single arm diagnostic system, targeted treatment systems etc. We are also working on buses that can reach remote areas for various surgeries," said Dr Sudhir.

Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union MoS for Health & Family Welfare and Tribal Affairs, said, "SS Innovations has taken upon itself the responsibility of bringing together like minded professionals who share a common vision about Robotic Surgery and chart a clear roadmap for the future ahead while also demonstrating the immense potential and the endless possibilities the technology has in store for the betterment of mankind and to bring about a paradigm shift in surgical healthcare in the country."

On use of Artificial intelligence in cardiac surgeries Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and MD, Medanta Hospital, said , "So first of all, artificial intelligence in various forms has already been incorporated into medicine and cardiac surgery, cardiac care, we are doing it on regular basis but not advanced. The potential of AI Unlimited, as you heard today."

"I think the potential of having remote tele surgery by certain sitting here and operating several 100 miles away and get that expertise is a multiplier which will be ultimately beneficial to the human to humanity and patients who may require it anywhere in the world," Dr Naresh Trehan added. (ANI)

