New Delhi, January 19: In a move to allow employees to partake in the upcoming Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, the Indian government has declared a half-day closure for all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions, and Central Industrial Establishments across the country on Monday, January 22. The closure will go into effect at 2:30 PM, permitting employees to attend the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha of the idol of Lord Ram in the newly constructed Ayodhya temple.

The Ministry of Personnel and Training issued an official memorandum on Friday, January 19th, informing all Ministries and Departments of the government about the half-day closure. This directive applies to central offices in New Delhi and throughout the country, ensuring uniformity in honouring the important occasion. Ram Temple Inauguration: Notice Issued to Amazon for Sale of Sweets Claiming ‘Sri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad’.

"The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments throughout India will be closed for half a day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024. All Ministries/Departments of Government of India may bring the above decision to the notice of all concerned," read the central government order undersigned by Parveen Jargar Deputy Secretary to the Govt. of India.

Earlier, Govind Dev Giri, a member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, said that the 'Netronmelan' (unveling of Ram Lalla's statue) will be done by applying honey to a gold bar. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22.

"The basic method of 'netronmelan' is that by applying honey to a gold bar, the eyes become anointed, which looks like 'kajal' to the people," Acharya Giri said while speaking to ANI. "Ram Lalla has been enshrined in his grand temple. Today, the holy fire will be established for worship. However, the resolution for the Pran Pratishta was taken on Thursday itself. The resolution has been taken with the Vedic thoughts by sitting with the block Vedic scholars. Today, the fire will appear," he added. Maharashtra Holiday on January 22: Schools, Colleges and Government Offices to Remain Closed as State Declares Public Holiday for Ram Temple Inauguration in Ayodhya.

Acharya Govind Giri further explained, "After this, the method of worship will become dynamic. In the ancient knowledge of worship, all the Gods and Goddesses are invoked first and fire is considered to be the supreme of all these gods. That is why offerings are made in the fire in the same way as with the recitation of mantras. Offerings are made and that offering automatically reaches the God or Goddess. Now that the deity has been enshrined, a bandage is tied in front of its eyes, which will be opened on January 22 after the completion of the puja with complete Vedic rituals."

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) media-in-charge Sharad Sharma shared glimpses of the Ram Lalla idol, which was placed inside the sanctum-sanctoram of the temple on Thursday. The idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on Thursday. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Arun Yogiraj, a famed sculptor from Karnataka. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. The Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

