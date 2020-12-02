New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The 26th edition of India-Portugal Technology Summit 2020 will be held over a digital platform from December 7-9, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) said on Tuesday.

The DST with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) announced the 26th edition of Technology Summit 2020 on Tuesday. Portugal is the partner country this year.

Ashutosh Sharma, secretary, DST, said the summit will witness signing of several MoUs and agreements which will increase bilateral trade between the two countries.

He emphasised that there has been successful bilateral research cooperation between India's Department of Science and Technology (DST) with the Foundation for Science and Technology (FCT) of Portugal.

Both organisations have planned to structure their cooperation in sectors such as water, healthcare, agriculture, IT/ICT, clean technologies etc, Sharma said.

He said approximately 450 proposals have been received against the recently announced India-Portugal joint call.

He also said both the governments are poised to support the development of scientific and technological cooperation between Indian and Portuguese researchers and to strengthen the scientific partnership between research groups from each country by establishing bilateral research networks, enhancing research cooperation, and promoting the exchange of knowledge between Indian and Portuguese scientists.

