Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], May 25 (ANI): Underscoring Bharat's unwavering commitment to national security and its firm stance against terrorism, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has hailed the commitment and valour of India's armed forces. He said that India is proud of its armed forces for their bravery, courage, and unwavering resolve, Lok Sabha Secretariat said in an official statement on Sunday.

In a powerful statement, he cautioned that if any country or terrorist organization spreads terror in India, its consequences will be more serious than Operation Sindoor. India has not only strengthened its internal security apparatus but has also sent a clear and resolute message to the world in this regard, he added. He also urged that a sense of collective interest should guide us on matters of national security.

Also Read | Manoharlal Dhakad Arrested: Mandsaur BJP Leader Caught in 'Compromising Situation' on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Held.

Birla made these remarks while addressing a distinguished gathering at the Platinum Jubilee celebration of Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Jamshedpur on Sunday.

In his first visit to Jharkhand as Lok Sabha Speaker, Birla paid rich tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda and the land of Jharkhand. He paid floral tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Birsa Chowk, Ranchi and visited Birsa Munda Museum lauding the contribution of tribal communities in country's development.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Kills Mother for Not Waking Up to Cook Meal for Him in Dhule.

He described Jharkhand as a region that gave India both Bhagwan Birsa Munda and Jamshedji Tata. He noted that Bhagwan Birsa Munda ignited a long and brave struggle for tribal dignity and self-respect and highlighted the vision of Jamshedji Tata who laid the foundation for India's industrial awakening long before Independence.

Speaking on India's remarkable progress in achieving self-reliance in the defence sector, Om Birla noted that a country once heavily reliant on imports has now emerged as a rising force in the manufacturing and export of defence equipment. He emphasized that this significant transformation, fuelled by innovation and robust policy support, has unlocked new opportunities for Indian MSMEs and industries to play a direct and meaningful role in strengthening national security. He said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has embraced a clear and ambitious goal of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence production. Birla further highlighted that the backbone of the nation's growing military strength is firmly supported by the dedication and capabilities of its industrial sector.

Birla stressed that we must work collectively and harness the forces of technology, competition, and skill development to realize the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. He opined that India's greatest strength lies in its young and skilled population. Observing that in a rapidly changing global economy where competition extends beyond goods and services to talent and innovation, Birla said that Indian youth are emerging as global leaders. He added that many Indians now head multinational corporations across sectors, which is a testament to India's intellectual and entrepreneurial prowess.

Underlining that India's educational landscape is also evolving, Birla mentioned that with the introduction of the New Education Policy, institutions like IITs and AIIMS are being reshaped into global research and innovation centres. He also said that these institutions are being encouraged to collaborate with industries, fostering ecosystems similar to those seen in the most advanced economies. Birla encouraged all stakeholders to make efforts to tap vast opportunities in sectors such as information technology, green energy, defence technology, and advanced manufacturing. He added that the time has come not just to support large industrial entities, but to lead innovation in frontier sectors. He gave a clarion call to invest in youth skilling, innovation, and global collaboration, and to ensure India becomes a beacon of sustainable and inclusive growth.

Commending the long history of the Singhbhum Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Birla noted with pride that over the decades, the Chamber has played a pivotal role in shaping the economic and technological landscape of the region and the nation. He urged the Chamber to act not merely as a representative body, but as a forum for democratic dialogue--a space where the private sector, government, and civil society could jointly plan India's industrial and economic future.

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth; former Chief Minister and Union Minister, Arjun Munda; and Member of Parliament, Bidyut Baran Mahato and other dignitaries graced the occasion.

Earlier, Om Birla was accorded a traditional welcome at Ranchi airport and was received by Rabindra Nath Mahto, Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Speaker and Sanjay Seth, Union Minister of State for Defence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)