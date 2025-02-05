New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, delivered the keynote address at the 15th International Meeting of World Pharmacopoeias (IMWP), hosted by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), on Wednesday, according to the official statement.

The meeting brought together global pharmacopoeial leaders, regulatory authorities, and industry stakeholders to deliberate on key issues related to pharmaceutical standards and harmonisation.

While addressing the gathering, Patel reaffirmed India's commitment to global pharmaceutical standardisation and regulatory convergence. She highlighted India's role as the "Pharmacy of the World" and emphasised the importance of ensuring access to high-quality medicines globally. She stated that the IMWP serves as a vital platform to foster international collaboration in pharmacopoeial science and regulatory harmonisation, as per the statement.

According to the statement, Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, underscored the significance of global partnerships in strengthening pharmaceutical quality standards. She reiterated India's efforts in aligning regulatory frameworks with international best practices and ensuring the availability of safe and effective medicines worldwide.

Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Secretary-cum-Scientific Director, IPC, and Drugs Controller General (India), highlighted IPC's contributions to setting global benchmarks in pharmacopoeial science. He elaborated on IPC's initiatives, including the IP Online platform, which enhances the accessibility and usability of Indian Pharmacopoeia standards. He emphasised the role of scientific advancements and regulatory cooperation in shaping global pharmaceutical standards.

Roderico H. Ofrin, WHO Representative to India, commended India's leadership in pharmacopoeial standard-setting and emphasised the importance of regulatory harmonisation in ensuring patient safety and public health, said statement.

According to the statement, the 15th IMWP will facilitate discussions on several key focus areas. One of the main topics will be updates on the recommendations from the 14th IMWP and a review of progress on harmonisation initiatives. There will also be deliberations on emerging issues in impurity assessment (Q3) and the implications of ICH Q6 guidelines on pharmacopoeial monograph specifications. The forum will work towards defining the IMWP Charter to establish a long-term governance structure for future gatherings. Additionally, the discussions will focus on enhancing collaboration among global pharmacopoeias and regulatory bodies, with updates from the Pharmacopoeial Discussion Group (PDG).

The promotion of environmental sustainability in pharmacopoeial practices and pharmaceutical manufacturing standards will also be a key area of focus. Finally, the meeting will see the finalisation of reports for the 15th IMWP and preparatory discussions for the 16th IMWP.

The deliberations during the IMWP will reinforce the role of pharmacopoeias in ensuring the quality, safety, and efficacy of medicines. The outcomes of the meeting will guide future collaborations in standard-setting and regulatory harmonisation.

In a statement, the 15th IMWP, which commenced today, will conclude on 7th February 2025. The discussions held over these three days will set the stage for further strengthening global pharmacopoeial cooperation and enhancing pharmaceutical quality assurance. (ANI)

