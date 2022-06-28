New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) With 11,793 new coronavirus infections, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,34,18,839, while the active cases increased to 96,700, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,047 with 27 new fatalities, data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.

The active Covid cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.57 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 2,280 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.49 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.36 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,97,092, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

According to the ministry, 197.31 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

