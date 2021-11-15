New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): India reported 10,229 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative cases in the country to 3,44,47,536, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The active caseload stands at 1,34,096 in the country, the lowest in 523 days (17 months).

The active cases presently constitute 0.39 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

The daily rise in new COVID infections has been below 50,000 for 141 consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, with 125 deaths recorded in the same time span, the death toll reached 4,63,655.

Also, a total of 11,926 discharges were logged taking the total to 3,38,49,785.

The recovery rate currently is at 98.26 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The weekly positivity rate is currently at 0.99 per cent remains less than 2 per cent for the last 52 days now.

The daily positivity rate reported to be 1.12 per cent and it has remained below 2 per cent for the last 42 days and below 3 per cent for 77 consecutive days now.

A total of 9,15,198 COVID-19 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and so far country has conducted 62,46,66,542 cumulative tests.

As per the Union Health Ministry, 1,12,34,30,478 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in India so far. (ANI)

