New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): India reported 14,849 new COVID-19 cases, 15,948 discharges and 155 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the data of the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

With this, the total coronavirus cases in the country have mounted to 1,06,54,533 including 1,84,408 active cases and 1,03,16,786 discharges.

The total death toll has touched 1,53,339.

As countrywide COVID-19 inoculation program is going on, a total of 15,82,201 individuals got vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 7,81,752 samples were tested on January 23 making the cumulative total number of samples tested reach 19,17,66,871.

On Saturday, as per the press release by the Health Ministry, Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 6,753. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,779, while Tamil Nadu reported 574 new cases. (ANI)

