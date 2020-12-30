New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): India reported as many as 20,550 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive coronavirus cases to 1,02,44,853, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday.

The total figure includes 2,62,272 active cases and 98,34,141 recoveries.

With 286 fatalities, the death toll reached 1,48,439.

Kerala currently has the highest number of active cases at 65,039, while Maharashtra currently has 55,672 active coronavirus cases.

Delhi has 6,122 coronavirus cases, while the death toll in the national capital stands at 10,502.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 17,09,22,030 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 11,20,281 COVID-19 samples in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

