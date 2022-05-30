New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): India witnessed a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases on Monday with 2,706 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India reported 2,828 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

With this, the active caseload currently stands at 17,698 and the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections.

The daily positivity rate is 0.97 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.58 per cent.

As many as 2,070 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,26,13,440. The recovery rate is currently at 98.74 per cent.

As per the health ministry, the death toll has mounted to 5,24,611 with 25 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

India conducted 2,78,267 COVID tests in the last 24 hours. A total of 85 crore COVID tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, 193.31 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

