New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): India reported 20,021 new coronavirus 19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,02,07,871, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

The active caseload of the country stands at 2,77,301 and its share in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 2.72 per cent. The overall recoveries reached 97,82,669 and the recovery rate has also increased to 95.83 per cent.

The health ministry said that India's coronavirus cases per million population is amongst the lowest in the world (7,397) and the Global average is 10,149.

The gap between recoveries and active cases is consistently widening and has crossed 95 lakh (95,05,368) today.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 2,498 new COVID-19 cases, 4,501 discharges, and 50 deaths, as per the State Health Department. The total cases in the state reached 19,22,048 including 57,159 active cases and 18,14,449 recoveries.

Mumbai recorded 557 new COVID-19 cases, 720 recoveries/discharges and 12 deaths today. The overall infections in the city rise to 2,91,471 including 2,71,348 recoveries/discharges and 11,088 deaths.

Tamil Nadu witnessed a spike of 1,005 new COVID-19 cases today. The total cases in the state reached 8,15,175, including 7,94,228 discharges and 8,867 active cases. The death toll reached 12,080.

With 798 fresh infections, coronavirus cases in Rajasthan reached 3,06,158, including 10,742 active cases and the death toll at 2,677.

Madhya Pradesh reported 876 new #COVID19 cases, 1,090 recoveries, and 9 deaths today.

653 new cases were recorded in Karnataka, taking the total cases climbed to 9,16,909.

Coronavirus cases continue to decline in Delhi as only 564 new infections were reported in the national capital today. The total cases in Delhi reached 6,23,415 including 6,06,644 recoveries while the death toll mounted to 10,474. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)