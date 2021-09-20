New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): India has climbed two spots and has been ranked 46th by the World Intellectual Property Organization in the Global Innovation Index 2021 rankings, NITI Aayog said in a statement.

"India has been on a rising trajectory, over the past several years in the Global Innovation Index (GII), from a rank of 81 in 2015 to 46 in 2021. Innovation has been at the forefront of our battle against the unprecedented crisis created by the pandemic and will be pivotal in driving the country's resilience and self-reliance, as enshrined in the Prime Ministers' clarion call on Atma Nirbhar Bharat," read the statement by the Aayog.

The consistent improvement in the GII ranking is owing to the immense knowledge capital, the vibrant start-up ecosystem and the amazing work done by the public and the private research organizations. The Scientific Departments like the Department of Atomic Energy; the Department of Science and Technology; the Department of Biotechnology and the Department of Space have played a pivotal role in enriching the National Innovation Ecosystem.

The India Innovation Index, the latest edition of which was released last year by the NITI Aayog, has been widely accepted as a major step in the direction of decentralization of innovation across all the states of India. A constant thrust in monitoring and evaluating India's position in the global rankings has been provided by the NITI Aayog, including in the GII.

The GII is the fulcrum for the governments - across the world - to assess the social and the economic changes in their respective countries. Over the years, the GII has established itself as a policy tool for various governments and helped them to reflect upon the existing status quo.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has also been leading from the front as a torchbearer of lndia's journey towards an innovation driven economy. This year, the NITI Aayog, in partnership with the CII and the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), is hosting, virtually the India Launch of the GII and the Global Innovation Conclave during September 21-22, 2021. (ANI)

