Guwahati, May 4 (PTI) Making a comparison on different economic parameters, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that India is racing ahead by setting global benchmarks, but Pakistan still grapples with recurring crises and shrinking influence in the world.

In a post on X, Sarma on Saturday night said that India presently stands as one of the world's most dynamic, resilient and forward-looking nations.

"While Pakistan grapples with recurring crises and shrinking influence, India is racing ahead, setting global benchmarks in growth, technology, and self-reliance," he added.

Sarma pointed out that India's GDP currently stands at USD 4.19 trillion, making it the fifth largest economy in the world, while the same of Pakistan is just USD 357 billion which is less than what a single state like Maharashtra contributes.

"From railways to rocket launches, India is building for the future. With a record USD 688.13 billion in (forex) reserves, India has one of the strongest financial cushions on the planet," he added.

In the case of Pakistan, the forex reserves stand at around USD 15.66 billion with frequent IMF dependency just to cover basic imports, the CM claimed.

"India clocked USD 825 billion in exports in FY 2024–25 — supplying everything from software to steel, vaccines to vehicles," he said, adding that Pakistan exported barely USD 35 billion, which is still reliant on raw textiles and rice with little industrial diversification.

Talking about digital dominance, Sarma said with UPI, Aadhaar, DigiLocker and ONDC, India has quietly built the world's most advanced digital public infrastructure, powering inclusion and innovation like never before.

On the other hand, there is no comparable national digital stack in the neighbouring nation with limited financial inclusion and infrastructure, he claimed.

The BJP leader also asserted that India is home to over 100 unicorn startups, thriving in sectors from fintech to deep tech, while there are fewer than five unicorns and negligible global impact in emerging technology in Pakistan.

"Strategic Autonomy: India has not sought a single IMF bailout in over three decades... Chronic Dependence: 24 IMF bailouts and counting — Pakistan's economy is built on borrowed time and borrowed money," he stressed.

In regard to space technology, Sarma said from Chandrayaan-3 to Gaganyaan, India is now counted among the top spacefaring nations in the world.

However, there is no operational space programme and no participation in cutting-edge global innovation, he claimed.

"The Message Is Clear...India is no longer just a rising power — it is a ruling force in the new global order. We innovate, export, invest, and build — while others borrow, blame, and fall behind," the Assam CM said.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Sarma has been regularly making comments on Pakistan's various areas, including the armed conflict in Balochistan.

