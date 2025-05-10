Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 10: As the tension between India and Pakistan continued to escalate, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that India should embrace its leadership role in the subcontinent and take the first step to de-escalate.

She added that this is a moment for India to stand tall and demonstrate that its true strength lies in its soft power and commitment to peace, not in nukes.

"Even though initially U.S. Vice President Venice stated that America wouldn't intervene beyond a certain point in the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan - now in light of the worrying intensity of the situation, U.S. Secretary of State Marc Rubeio has reached out to the Pakistani Army Chief, urging de-escalation," Mehbooba Mufti said in a post on X.

She opined that India must not rely on inconsistent international support.

"India as the world's largest democracy and now as an emerging power/ the most populous nation--with a rapidly growing economy ranked third globally must not rely on inconsistent international support," she said.

"Instead, India should embrace its leadership role in the subcontinent and take the first step to de-escalate. The world is watching us. This is the moment for India to stand tall and demonstrate that its true strength lies in its soft power and commitment to peace, not in nukes," she added.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday, the Department of State shared in a press statement.

As per the US Department of State, Secretary Rubio emphasised that India and Pakistan "need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation".

Notably, he proposed, "US support in facilitating productive discussions to avert future disputes". His remarks come after having spoken with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir earlier on Friday (US local time).

Meanwhile, during a press briefing in New Delhi on Saturday, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that the Pakistan Army is moving troops towards forward areas.

Wing Commander Singh asserted that while all hostile actions have been effectively countered with proportionate responses, India has reiterated its commitment to de-escalation, conditional on reciprocal restraint from Pakistan. (ANI)

