New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): India has signed a project agreement (PA) with the United States for air-launched unmanned aerial vehicles (ALUAV), informed the Ministry of Defence on Friday.

According to an official release, the agreement was signed on July 30 earlier this year between the Ministry of Defence and the US Department of Defence under the joint working group air systems in the defence technology and trade initiative (DTTI).

The PA for ALUAV falls under the research, development, testing and evaluation (RDT&E) memorandum of agreement between the Ministry of Defence and the US Department of Defence, which was first signed in January 2006 and renewed in January 2015.

The agreement is a significant step towards deepening defence technology collaboration between the two nations through the co-development of defence equipment, the ministry said.

The main aim of DTTI is to bring sustained leadership focus to promote collaborative technology exchange and create opportunities for co-production and co-development of future technologies for Indian and US military forces.

"Under DTTI, Joint Working Groups on land, naval, air, and aircraft carrier technologies have been established for focus on mutually agreed projects in respective domains. The PA for co-development of ALUAV has been overseen by the Joint Working Group on Air Systems and is a major accomplishment for DTTI," it said.

The PA outlines the collaboration between Air Force Research Laboratory, Indian Air Force, and Defence Research and Development Organisation towards design, development, demonstration, testing and evaluation of systems to co-develop an ALUAV Prototype.

The Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) at DRDO and the Aerospace Systems Directorate at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), along with the Indian and US Air Forces, are the principal organisations for the execution of PA.

The agreement was signed by the co-chairs of the Joint Working Group Air Systems under DTTI, Assistant Chief of Air Staff for Plans Air Vice Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari from the Indian Air Force and Director, Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate Brigadier General Brian R Bruckbauer from the US Air Force. (ANI)

