New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) An India-Singapore joint military exercise that seeks to enhance interoperability and joint training capabilities of both armies under the UN mandate will take place in Rajasthan's Jodhpur from July 27 to August 4, officials said.

The 14th edition of Exercise Bold Kurukshetra will witness the participation of the 42 Singapore Armoured Regiment of the 4 Singapore Armoured Brigade and the Indian Army's Mechanised Infantry Regiment, the Indian defence ministry said on Sunday.

The exercise will take place from July 27 to August 4, and will be conducted as a tabletop exercise and computer-based wargame, aimed at validating operational procedures for mechanised warfare.

It will culminate in an equipment display by the Indian Army, the ministry said in a statement.

The objective of the exercise is to enhance interoperability and joint training capabilities of both armies under the United Nations mandate, thereby strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, the officials said.

A symbolic handing over of the regimental flag by the 42 Singapore Armoured Regiment to the Indian contingent will also take place, signifying the formal transfer of command to the Indian formation for the duration of the exercise, the ministry said in the statement earlier in the day.

Exercise Bold Kurukshetra 2025 will further consolidate the strong defence ties between India and Singapore and foster greater mutual understanding and collaboration at both tactical and strategic levels, it said.

